Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of ENPH opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

