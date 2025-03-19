EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,114,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 582,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.5% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 455,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,293 shares of company stock worth $7,426,119. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

