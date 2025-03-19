First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,300,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,172 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

