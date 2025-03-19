Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,281 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

