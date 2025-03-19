GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 24.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Approximately 8,826,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 1,571,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

