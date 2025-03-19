GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 15.5% – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 4,972,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,506,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
