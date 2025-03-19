Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 99,120 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

