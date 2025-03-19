Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 4220023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
