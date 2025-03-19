Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 4220023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

