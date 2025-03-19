GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.71 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 155.71 ($2.02), with a volume of 612511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.54), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,070,202.81). 66.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

