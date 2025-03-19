Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Position Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,109 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 2.32% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.