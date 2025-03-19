Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 17.4% – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.79 ($0.05). Approximately 6,098,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,538,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

