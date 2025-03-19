Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 178.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 202,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

