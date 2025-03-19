Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

