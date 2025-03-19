Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.10), with a volume of 7650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Hilton Food Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £747.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.41.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

