Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.10), with a volume of 7650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.84).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Hilton Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
