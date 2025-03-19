HSBC Initiates Coverage on Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Smithfield Foods has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

In other Smithfield Foods news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,000. This represents a 16.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

