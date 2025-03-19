Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 200 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKX opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

