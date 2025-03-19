Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 943 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

