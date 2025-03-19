Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 404,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

