Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,337,618. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,341.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,330.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

