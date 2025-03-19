Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 261 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

CBOE opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.88. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

