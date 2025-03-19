Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 742 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

