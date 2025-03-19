Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter.

BSCY stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

