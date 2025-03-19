Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 13,604 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

