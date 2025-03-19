Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 34,697 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 641,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 568,744 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 474,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,678,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

