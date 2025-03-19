Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,616 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $105,481,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

