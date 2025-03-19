Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

