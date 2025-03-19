Independent Advisor Alliance Has $309,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TOL opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

