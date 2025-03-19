Independent Advisor Alliance Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 985.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

