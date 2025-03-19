Independent Advisor Alliance Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 50.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.0 %
Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
