Independent Advisor Alliance Has $340,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,639,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 261,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of REGN opened at $664.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $823.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

