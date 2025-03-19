Independent Advisor Alliance Has $360,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Insulet were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 12,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $260.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average is $256.12. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

