Independent Advisor Alliance Has $366,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $174.91 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.