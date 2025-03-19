Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cencora were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 308,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $265.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.49.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

