Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $301,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $71.78.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.