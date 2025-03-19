Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

