Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $306,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

