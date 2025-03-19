Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $313,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

