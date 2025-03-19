Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $329,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.54 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

