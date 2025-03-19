Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $338,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $3,149,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

