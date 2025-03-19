Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 55.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JOE opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

