Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
