Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 349 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $4,304,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

