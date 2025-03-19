Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 820,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

