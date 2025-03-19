Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 10,196 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.29.
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
