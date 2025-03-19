Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 11,955 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

