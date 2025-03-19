Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 2,704 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $143.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

