Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,304 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Ameren by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
