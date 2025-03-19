Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,136 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $17,650,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

