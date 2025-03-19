Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 191 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

