Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 214 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Upstart were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after buying an additional 514,400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 311,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 416.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

